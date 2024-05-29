Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Switching Technologies Gunther standalone net profit declines 79.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Switching Technologies Gunther standalone net profit declines 79.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Switching Technologies Gunther declined 79.45% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.65% to Rs 8.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.952.93 -33 8.6811.52 -25 OPM %-103.59-68.26 --106.45-87.93 - PBDT-1.59-1.99 20 -8.73-10.12 14 PBT-1.61-2.01 20 -8.81-10.18 13 NP4.0119.51 -79 -3.1911.34 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Uno Minda rises on securing 94 acre land parcel in Haryana

Information Technology stocks slide

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Miven Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 89.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cold chain sector set to witness significant growth

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story