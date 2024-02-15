Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sylph Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 808.42% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net loss of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 808.42% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.630.95 808 OPM %-8.238.42 -PBDT-0.610.25 PL PBT-0.610.25 PL NP-0.760.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Indices trade with modest cuts; IT shares under pressure

Bodhtree Consulting reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Gujarat Apollo Industries standalone net profit rises 314.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Tarai Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story