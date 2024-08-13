Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 143.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 554.10 croreNet profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 143.69% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 554.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 427.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales554.10427.14 30 OPM %25.2918.14 -PBDT115.4650.86 127 PBT101.7544.75 127 NP71.5029.34 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News