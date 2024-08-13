RCF slides after Q1 PAT slumps 84% YoY to Rs 10 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers fell 2.42% to Rs 195.50 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 84.04% to Rs 10.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 67.69 crore posted in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,396.06 crore during the quarter ended June 2024.

Profit before tax tumbled 75.40% to Rs 16.34 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 66.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 10% to Rs 4,409.93 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,195.78 crore (down 16.62% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 141.23 crore (up 1.69% YoY).

On segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 2,140.36 crore (down 11.69% YoY), Industrial Chemicals was at Rs 462.10 crore (up 1.62% YoY) and Trading stood at Rs 1,790.69 crore (up 54.15% YoY).

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 75% stake in the company.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

