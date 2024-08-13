Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 25.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 25.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 73.85% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 25.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.85% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.7410.48 -74 OPM %71.1720.52 -PBDT1.721.91 -10 PBT1.661.86 -11 NP1.141.53 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Murder case filed against Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina, six others

Marico resumes normal manufacturing ops at Bangladesh plants; stock up 3%

LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

Olectra Greentech stock zooms 13% on reporting 34% growth in Q1 net

RBI deputy Guv cautions against use of CBDC as 'safe havens' during crisis

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story