Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 25.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.85% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 25.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.85% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.7410.4871.1720.521.721.911.661.861.141.53

