Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 25.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.85% to Rs 2.74 croreNet profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 25.49% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.85% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.7410.48 -74 OPM %71.1720.52 -PBDT1.721.91 -10 PBT1.661.86 -11 NP1.141.53 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News