Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.65% to Rs 148.88 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 139.05% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 99.65% to Rs 148.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.30% to Rs 49.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.55% to Rs 465.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

148.8874.57465.01263.3911.9212.6311.6411.2524.5811.3370.7038.7023.2910.0365.5033.9717.697.4049.4325.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News