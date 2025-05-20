Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 195.42% to Rs 36.13 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 195.42% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.01% to Rs 95.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.1312.23 195 95.4867.71 41 OPM %9.88-57.15 -3.82-17.60 - PBDT3.80-3.84 LP 4.83-9.26 LP PBT2.95-4.52 LP 1.94-12.01 LP NP4.00-4.39 LP 2.82-11.88 LP

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

