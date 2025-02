Engineers India announced that Indian Oil Corporation has awarded Phase-I of Project Management Consultancy Services (PMC-1) for Paradip Naphtha Cracker (PDNC) Block and High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Units under the Paradip Petrochemical Complex (PDPC) Project to Engineers India. The total estimated contract value is approx. Rs. 54 crore.

