T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 95.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 252.79 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network rose 95.90% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 252.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.11% to Rs 56.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 952.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 878.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News