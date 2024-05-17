Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.38% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries declined 46.51% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.38% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.44% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 13.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.334.08 -18 13.3712.54 7 OPM %14.7113.48 -10.2512.36 - PBDT0.620.61 2 1.881.91 -2 PBT0.590.55 7 1.751.79 -2 NP0.230.43 -47 1.091.37 -20

