TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 69.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 69.92% to Rs 24.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 105.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.105.1789.4228.0224.1829.1619.5225.8515.9424.2314.26

