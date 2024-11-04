Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 315.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 60.00% to Rs 56.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 315.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 275.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales315.00275.00 15 OPM %20.3214.91 -PBDT82.0050.00 64 PBT76.0043.00 77 NP56.0035.00 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Chennai teen domestic help's murder: Are the laws equipped to protect them?

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Crystal Crop acquires I&B Seeds to boost flower and vegetable seed segment

Afcons rebounds 12% after clinching deal to build part of Bhopal metro line

PM Modi pitches 'Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar' in Jharkhand's Garhwa

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story