Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 18.21 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 0.44% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.2119.6623.0119.534.234.413.043.302.242.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News