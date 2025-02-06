Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Feb 06 2025
Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 18.21 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 0.44% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales18.2119.66 -7 OPM %23.0119.53 -PBDT4.234.41 -4 PBT3.043.30 -8 NP2.242.25 0

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

