Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 2.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 461.08 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 2.40% to Rs 15.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 461.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 449.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales461.08449.70 3 OPM %2.534.50 -PBDT17.9225.77 -30 PBT11.6420.65 -44 NP15.0515.42 -2

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

