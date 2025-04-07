Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said that its total deposits jumped 8.43% to Rs 53,689 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 49,515 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Total business increased 9.58% to 98,054 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against 89,485 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 44,365 crore as of 31st March 2025, recording the growth of 11% as compared with Rs 39,970 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Retail, agriculture, and micro, small and medium enterprises (RAM) advance climbed 13.19% YoY to Rs 41,297 crore as of 31st March 2025.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the oldest private sector banks in India, has expanded its product offerings to cater to a diverse client base, including micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail customers.

The banks standalone net profit increased 5.6% to Rs 300.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 284.23 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income rose 9.6%YoY to Rs 1,519.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 3.21% to Rs 412.20 on the BSE.

