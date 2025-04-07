Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.75%, NIFTY Tumbles 3.24%

Apr 07 2025
Nifty Metal index ended down 6.75% at 7846.35 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd slipped 9.80%, National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 8.25% and Hindustan Copper Ltd shed 7.96%. The Nifty Metal index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 1.56% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 5.69% and Nifty Media index has slid 3.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 3.24% to close at 22161.6 while the SENSEX is down 2.95% to close at 73137.9 today.

