Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 8.19 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 12.50% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.27% to Rs 11.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News