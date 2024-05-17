Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 12.50% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.27% to Rs 11.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 30.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8.199.9330.3531.8654.5850.6563.2358.604.615.0819.2219.403.654.2215.5016.442.522.8811.1310.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News