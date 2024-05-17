Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 18.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 57.62 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 18.04% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 57.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.59% to Rs 91.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 237.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.6257.47 0 237.35228.88 4 OPM %87.5292.40 -90.6388.01 - PBDT24.9532.16 -22 115.01111.03 4 PBT24.6731.81 -22 113.88109.37 4 NP20.4024.89 -18 91.1187.95 4

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

