Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd and G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 15.67% to Rs 513.4 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72236 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 14.58% to Rs 1567. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72721 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd surged 13.14% to Rs 473.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd jumped 12.55% to Rs 379. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22234 shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd rose 11.75% to Rs 1050.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5790 shares in the past one month.

