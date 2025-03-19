UltraTech Cement commissions fresh capacities totaling 1.2 MTPA across two plants

UltraTech Cement said that it commissioned a combined capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Hirmi plant, Chhattisgarh, and Roorkee unit, Uttarakhand, as part of its capacity expansion programs.

The Chhattisgarh-based integrated unit has commissioned additional capacity of 0.8 MTPA. The Grinding unit located Uttarakhand has commissioned 0.4 MTPA additional capacity.

Consequently, the companys total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 178.86 MTPA.

"Along with its overseas capacity of 5.4 MTPA, the companys global capacity stands at 184.26 MTPA," UltraTech Cement said in a statement.

UltraTech, an Aditya Birla group entity, is the market leader in Indian cement industry.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 17.30% to Rs 1469.51 crore while net sales rose 2.71% to Rs 17193.33 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 10780.15 on the BSE.

