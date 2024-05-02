Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 46.49 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 140.46% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.33% to Rs 16.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 172.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

