Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 45.66 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 19.47% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.6638.97 17 OPM %31.3430.97 -PBDT14.0811.70 20 PBT6.104.46 37 NP4.543.80 19
