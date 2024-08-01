Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 45.66 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 19.47% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.6638.97 17 OPM %31.3430.97 -PBDT14.0811.70 20 PBT6.104.46 37 NP4.543.80 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPs protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds over 120 pts, Nifty holds 25000; PSU stocks shine

Ather Energy partners with Amara Raja for homegrown e-scooter batteries

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism

Job hunting? Banking sector leads charge with 7.2% net employment growth

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story