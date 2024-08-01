Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 47.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 47.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 81.98 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 47.12% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 81.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales81.9860.93 35 OPM %2.603.23 -PBDT2.241.73 29 PBT1.531.03 49 NP1.531.04 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPs protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds over 120 pts, Nifty holds 25000; PSU stocks shine

Ather Energy partners with Amara Raja for homegrown e-scooter batteries

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism

Job hunting? Banking sector leads charge with 7.2% net employment growth

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story