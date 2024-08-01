Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 47.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 81.98 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 47.12% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 81.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.9860.932.603.232.241.731.531.031.531.04

