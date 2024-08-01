Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 19.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 36.90% to Rs 632.44 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 19.81% to Rs 105.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 632.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 461.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales632.44461.97 37 OPM %62.6266.24 -PBDT146.71121.92 20 PBT141.01117.54 20 NP105.2887.87 20

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

