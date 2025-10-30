Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 3.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 65.67 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 3.60% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.6756.1637.8931.2024.0519.9610.009.627.487.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News