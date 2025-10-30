Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 4080.83 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 50.67% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 4080.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3703.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4080.833703.881.833.9677.68148.7977.68148.7954.90111.29

