Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 88.28 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos declined 97.88% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 88.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.88.2878.585.889.108.287.763.932.730.3315.54

