JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 19.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 19.96% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 298.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.298.66308.9337.9239.8437.1843.7525.5634.3019.8124.75

