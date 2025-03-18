Tarc gains after board OKs to raise NCDs worth Rs 409-cr

Tarc added 1.78% to Rs 105.50 after the company announced that its board had approved the issuance of a new series of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, up to an aggregate principal amount of Rs 409 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the decision was made during a board meeting held on 18 March 2025. The company plans to issue up to 40,900 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, in one or more tranches. The total aggregate principal amount will be Rs 409 crore.

The NCDs will have five-year tenure, with the date of allotment to be determined by the company's Board of directors. The maturity date will be five years from the allotment date, with the NCDs being redeemed upon maturity or as specified in the finance documents. Coupon/interest payments will be made as outlined in the finance documents.

Additionally, the NCDs will be secured by a charge on the companys assets, as defined in the finance documents. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE platform.

TARC, a leading luxury real estate developer, is focused on delivering high-quality residential projects in Delhi and Gurugram. With a strong financial position and a prime land bank, the company aims to further its expansion in the luxury real estate market.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 28.67 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 33.49 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 9.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 9.30 core reported in Q3 FY24.

