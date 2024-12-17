TARC Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Lancor Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2024.

TARC Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 189.55 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40738 shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 9.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89368 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd crashed 7.22% to Rs 117. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44188 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd corrected 6.73% to Rs 88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95807 shares in the past one month.

Lancor Holdings Ltd slipped 6.60% to Rs 36.79. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9960 shares in the past one month.

