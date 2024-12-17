Tata Motors wins 1,297 bus chassis contract from UPSRTC, 3rd order in a year

Tata Motors reported that Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had placed its third order of the year for 1,297 bus chassis, amounting to a cumulative order size of more than 3,500 units.

The order for LPO 1618 chassis was bagged through a competitive e-bidding process, and the bus chassis will be delivered in a phased manner under mutually agreed terms.

The Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis is developed specifically for intercity and long-distance travel. These chassis are known for superior performance, passenger comfort and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Anand S, vice president and head commercial passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors, said, We thank the Uttar Pradesh Government and UPSRTC for giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of bus chassis. This order is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering class-leading mobility solutions. Our consistent performance and ability to meet UPSRTCs evolving transportation needs demonstrate our technological prowess and reliability in the public transport ecosystem. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter slipped 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 782 on the BSE.

