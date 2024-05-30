Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 86.64 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 17.70% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.50% to Rs 51.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 277.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
