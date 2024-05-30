Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 86.64 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 17.70% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.50% to Rs 51.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 277.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.6482.05 6 277.31283.25 -2 OPM %39.0847.84 -37.3045.81 - PBDT35.7139.35 -9 107.65137.23 -22 PBT25.5031.08 -18 69.37108.72 -36 NP18.7822.82 -18 51.2580.71 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 43.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Pagaria Energy standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story