Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 30.54 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex rose 36.36% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.44% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 117.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.5432.32 -6 117.24116.43 1 OPM %15.6811.70 -16.1913.98 - PBDT4.613.62 27 18.2615.56 17 PBT2.421.99 22 11.399.42 21 NP2.101.54 36 8.457.32 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 72.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 1084.62% in the December 2023 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 89.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Gagan Gases reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story