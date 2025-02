Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 1794.27 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 19.70% to Rs 371.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 310.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 1794.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1262.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1794.271262.2988.1887.28512.45428.87499.81416.72371.96310.75

