Tata Comm's Hosted SASE solution sets new standard for enterprise security and connectivity for enterprises

Tata Communications today announced the launch of its Unified/ Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global enterprises. In partnership with Versa Networks, a leader in AI-powered Unified SASE, Tata Communications Hosted SASE, converges software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and secure service edge (SSE) capabilities in a single pass technology enabling future ready businesses to fully harness the power and potential of cloud-based environments through exceptional performance, zerotrust security, ease of use, and cost effectiveness.

Hosted and managed end-to-end by Tata Communications, the solution offers secure, scalable, and agile deployment. The company's cross domain expertise across network, security and cloud, delivers a seamless operational management and integration with existing systems for enterprises, ensuring robust support throughout their journey.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid working, SD-WAN and a digital-first approach, their distributed network architecture increases vulnerability to cyberattacks, and hence the need for robust SSE solutions. A study commissioned by Tata Communications with Omdia identified that secure remote working was the top driver (49%) for adopting SASE solutions in global businesses, followed closely by simplified and integrated security models (43%). Furthermore, when implementing SASE, nearly half of businesses cited siloed security and networks teams as a key challenge.

Tata Communications Hosted SASE is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. The company is harnessing its globally distributed network for delivering Hosted SASE ensuring carrier grade connectivity and superior performance. It also offers advanced detection and real-time protection via a cyber threat intelligence platform that generates insights by aggregating data from Tata Communications' network and other leading industry sources.

