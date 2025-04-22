Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mars Petcare deploys Delhivery's AI- powered TransportOne platform

Mars Petcare deploys Delhivery's AI- powered TransportOne platform

Apr 22 2025
Mars Petcare, a global leader in pet nutrition and well-being, has announced a strategic partnership with Delhivery, for the deployment of TransportOne, Delhivery's AI powered Transport Management System (TMS), aimed at unlocking new levels of efficiency, agility, and intelligence in Mars Petcare's logistics operations.

TransportOne is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution which manufacturers use to plan and manage their transport operations efficiently. It offers capabilities such as automated load planning, efficient procurement of full and part truckload services, real-time shipment tracking, electronic proof of delivery, automated billing and audits, control tower for operations monitoring and a complete analytics and reporting dashboard for end-to-end visibility.

The deployment of TransportOne marks a significant leap forward in how Mars Petcare manages and scales its logistics network. The system optimizes supply chain operations through AI powered load planning and route optimization. By analyzing data including historical performance, traffic, and weather conditions, the platform aims to improve delivery efficiency and resource allocation across India's pet care product distribution network.

With these AI-driven insights, Mars Petcare aims to anticipate disruptions, reduce lead times, and optimize resource utilizationensuring that high-quality pet care products reach retailers and pet parents across India faster, more accurately and more sustainably.

Apr 22 2025

