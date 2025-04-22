Aditya Birla Money hits the floor after Q4 PAT slumps 43% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Aditya Birla Money was locked in lower circuit of 2% at Rs 158.60 after the company reported 43.31% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16.46 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income fell by 13.76% year on year (YoY) to Rs 99.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.65 crore in the March quarter, down 38.05% from Rs 20.42 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses decreased 8.58% YoY to Rs 87.24 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 34.95 crore (up 22.16% YoY), Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 13.88 crore (down 45.11% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 22.67 crore (down 10.50% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, the company's revenue from broking business was at Rs 76.68 crore (down 22.32% YoY), while income from wholesale debt market business stood at Rs 20.67 crore (up 53.45% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company's net profit climbed 40.06% to Rs 74.19 crore on 17.10% increase in total income to Rs 462.58 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivatives on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

