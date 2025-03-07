Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3616.9, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.17% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 11.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38145.3, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

