Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India gains for fifth session

State Bank of India gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 733.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. State Bank of India has dropped around 0.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48627.7, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 733.3, down 0.05% on the day. State Bank of India is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Veranda Learning gains on inking MoU with IIT Madras

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 11,000 equity shares under ESOP

Transrail Lighting slides after CFO Ajit Pratap Singh resigns

Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story