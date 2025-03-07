State Bank of India gains for fifth session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 733.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 733.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. State Bank of India has dropped around 0.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48627.7, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 733.3, down 0.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

