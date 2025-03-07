Torrent Power Ltd up for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1344, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.95% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1344, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Torrent Power Ltd has dropped around 0.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31729.85, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1343.9, up 0.84% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 15.95% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 29.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News