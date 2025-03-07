Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 55, up 5.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% drop in NIFTY and a 20.12% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 55, up 5.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has risen around 4.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31729.85, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 784.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 551.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 179.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

State Bank of India gains for fifth session

Veranda Learning gains on inking MoU with IIT Madras

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 11,000 equity shares under ESOP

Transrail Lighting slides after CFO Ajit Pratap Singh resigns

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story