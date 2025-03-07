Suzlon Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 55, up 5.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% drop in NIFTY and a 20.12% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 55, up 5.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has risen around 4.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31729.85, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 784.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 551.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 179.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News