Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4120, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.64% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4120, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 12.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37162.15, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4132.6, up 3.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

