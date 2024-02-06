Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4120, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.64% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4120, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 12.01% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37162.15, up 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4132.6, up 3.69% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 18.64% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

India ranks fourth in the world in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity says PM

Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.47%, gains for five straight sessions

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit rises 8.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 35.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story