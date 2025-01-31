Tata Consumer PAT remains flat YoY to Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY25

Tata Consumer Products' consolidated net profit was flat at Rs 278.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 278.87 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Group net profit for the quarter was at Rs 282 crore, down 6% YoY impacted by interest costs and higher amortization.

However, revenue from operations jumped 16.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,443.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 408.09 crore in the December 2024 quartre, down 20.49% YoY. Exceptional item for the current quarter represents restructuring cost of Rs 6 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 578 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 576 crore posted in Q3 FY24. This was impacted by significant inflation in India tea costs.

EBITDA margin tumbled to 13% in Q3 FY25 as against 15.1% posted in same quarter last year.

For the quarter, the India Beverages business revenue grew 9% (excluding organic growth), a multi-quarter high. Coffee continued its strong trajectory with a revenue growth of 28% for the quarter.

The India Foods business revenue grew over 31% during the quarter (+11% excluding Capital Foods). The value-added salt portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 31% during the quarter. Additionally, Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 23% for the quarter. The RTD business improved MoM and delivered double-digit volume growth while Capital Foods and Organic India continue to build momentum

Capital Foods and Organic India continued to build momentum with combined revenue crossing Rs 850 crore in 9M FY25. Food Services pilot has been successful and is being rolled out to 16 cities. Pharma channel pilot rollout has been extended to 40 markets.

The International business recorded 8% revenue growth (+4% in constant currency). Profitability continued to improve significantly. The business strengthened its No.2 position in the UK in branded tea.

Tata Starbucks opened 16 net new stores during the quarter and entered 4 new cities. This brings the total number of stores to 473 across 74 cities.

Sunil DSouza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, We delivered a topline growth of 17% in Q3 FY25, growth was broad based with strong performance in India Beverages and Foods.

During the quarter, we recorded robust double digit growth in the India tea business, backed by strong volume growth. There has been continued momentum & market share gain in the India salt business and strong growth in Tata Sampann. Our recent acquisitions- Capital Foods and Organic India performed well and we are expanding these businesses in the Food Service and pharma channels respectively.

In India, we continued to strengthen our Sales & Distribution infrastructure with the scale-up of split routes for our salesforce, resulting in significant improvement in range selling. Channels of the future i.e. e-commerce and Moden trade continue to fuel growth momentum.

Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products gained 4.69% to Rs 1,013 on the BSE.

