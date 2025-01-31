Volumes jump at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd counter

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd witnessed volume of 4.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18189 shares

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 January 2025.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd witnessed volume of 4.97 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18189 shares. The stock dropped 8.87% to Rs.765.60. Volumes stood at 24171 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 69408 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4320 shares. The stock increased 8.35% to Rs.4,231.95. Volumes stood at 15384 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 37687 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3962 shares. The stock slipped 7.29% to Rs.1,170.10. Volumes stood at 15238 shares in the last session.

Bank of Baroda notched up volume of 8.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.47% to Rs.212.50. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Astral Ltd witnessed volume of 42835 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17880 shares. The stock increased 3.16% to Rs.1,514.10. Volumes stood at 18023 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News