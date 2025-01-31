Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.36% to Rs 6013.60 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 36.43% to Rs 219.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 345.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 76.36% to Rs 6013.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3409.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6013.603409.9042.3436.341480.40784.40267.70336.10219.70345.60

