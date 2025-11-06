Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Tata Elxsi and global mobile industry association, the GSMA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the GSMA Fusion initiative to help accelerate enterprise API adoption. The collaboration also includes a global Statement of Requirements which aims to help mobile operators unlock new revenue streams by monetizing their networks through standardized APIs, enabling enterprise-ready services across key industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and entertainment.

The two organizations will first focus on supporting enterprise demand in the automotive and drone sectors for new digital services and applications that can benefit from standardized Quality on Demand (QoD) APIs and other relevant network APIs that are available and likely to become available soon.