Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiss Franc attempts recovery from around three-month low

Swiss Franc attempts recovery from around three-month low

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiss Franc is attempting a recovery from around three-month low. The Swiss Franc has been under stress recently as weaker inflation data from the country pushed the USD/CHF pair towards 0.8100 mark. The Swiss National Bank is hinting at the possibility of future interventions while the US Fed has affirmed a steady interest rate stance in its latest meeting. Franc is also being hurt on generally stable risk appetite and a recent slide in precious metals is also reflecting thin demand for safe-havens right now. The USD/CHF pair is currently quoting at 0.8092, down marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma records nearly 3% rise in Q3 PAT;

Gujarat Pipavav Port surges on robust Q2 show

Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Orkla India rises in debut

Avanti Feeds gains as Q2 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 153 cr

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story