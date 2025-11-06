Astral rallies on strong Q2 FY26 performance

Astral surged 5.78% to Rs 1552.40 after the company reported a robust set of results for the September 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 15.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,577.4 crore, up from Rs 1,370.4 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by sustained demand in both core segments.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose 24% YoY to Rs 134.8 crore, translating into a margin of 8.5%, up from 7.9% in Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.9% YoY to Rs 179.9 crore, while EBITDA grew 22.5% YoY to Rs 268.2 crore, with margins improving to 17% from 16% a year earlier.

In the paints and adhesives business, revenue from operations rose 13.6% YoY to Rs 458.8 crore. Segment EBITDA surged 33.5% YoY to Rs 55.3 crore, with margins expanding to 12.1% from 10.3% in Q2 FY25.

The paint business grew by 17.1% in Q2 FY26 on YoY basis in sales. In the plumbing business, revenue stood at Rs 1,118.6 crore, a 15.7% YoY rise. Segment EBITDA grew 20% YoY to Rs 212.9 crore, with the margin improving to 19% from 18.4%. Sales volume increased 20.6% YoY to 61,224 M.T. Overall demand scenario in polymer industry was weak and the average PVC prices drop was 10.6% on YoY basis in Q2 FY26. Inspite of that, the company has delivered an industry leading volume and value growth of 20.6% and 15.7% respectively in plumbing business in Q2 FY26. This clearly suggest that company was able to grow its share in value added products and delivered EBIDTA growth of 20% on YoY basis in Q2 FY26.