Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 926.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 2.53% to Rs 184.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 926.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 850.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales926.46850.27 9 OPM %27.2329.57 -PBDT279.46269.75 4 PBT252.40248.34 2 NP184.08188.85 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ambuja Cements poised for highest volume growth: Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may open higher, tracking strong global cues; Nikkei tops 42K

LIVE: SC to hear batch of petitions on NEET-UG irregularities; Centre opposed to 're-test' demand

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his visit to Russia, Austria

European carbon removal specialists to support new projects in India

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story