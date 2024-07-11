Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 926.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 2.53% to Rs 184.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 926.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 850.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.926.46850.2727.2329.57279.46269.75252.40248.34184.08188.85

