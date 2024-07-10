Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 272.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 9.37 croreNet profit of Vasu Bhagnani Industries rose 272.55% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.3715.69 -40 OPM %75.3512.11 -PBDT6.921.74 298 PBT6.911.74 297 NP5.701.53 273
