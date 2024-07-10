Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vasu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 272.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Vasu Bhagnani Industries rose 272.55% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.3715.69 -40 OPM %75.3512.11 -PBDT6.921.74 298 PBT6.911.74 297 NP5.701.53 273

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

